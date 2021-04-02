Amitabh Bachchan’s Upcoming Film ‘Goodbye’ With Rashmika Mandanna Goes On Floors ! – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

LATEST

“Excited to begin this new journey!,” writes Big B sharing a glimpse of the muhurat puja of his upcoming venture ‘Goodbye’. Helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the movie also stars South sensation Rashmika Mandanna. As per reports, Rashmika has already begun shooting for the film, while Amitabh will join her on April 4.

Talking about the film earlier, Ekta Kapoor said, “Goodbye is an extremely special subject which has emotion and entertainment in equal measure. It’s a story that every family will identify with. I am ecstatic to be working with Mr. Bachchan and thrilled to present Rashmika Mandanna in this beautiful film!”

Taking to social media Ekta also shared how elated she was being ‘finally’ able to work with Big B. “..this is how it’s ( hopefully) going💕🥰🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼! Finally working with the ONLY actor Iv been waiting to work with … who I spent my childhood obsessing over @amitabhbachchan 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼! Wat an honour sir / uncle ! Welcoming new beginnings with #Goodbye” wrote Ekta.

Apart from that, Big B has a busy year ahead, with a big line-up of films coming up. He will be seen sharing screen space with Emraan Hashmi for ‘Chehre’, and will also be seen in Nagraj Manjule’s ‘Jhund’. He is also a part of Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra‘ sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

