Amla Paul breaks silence on divorce – TheMiracleTech

Actress Amala Paul married director AL Vijay in 2014. However, the marriage did not last long and they were divorced in 2017. Since then, Amala never really opened up on her isolation. Finally, she revealed her kingdom in a recent interview, during a tough interview.

Speaking to the media house in an interview, Amla said that no one came to support her during the separation. Instead, everyone instilled fear in her mind. Apparently, he was told to be frightened by the fact that he had no man. It seems that no one cared about Amla’s mental health or depression.

This is when the hero actress decided not to be a ‘regular’. She wants his life to be like her in a way. She believes that nothing is ultimately found and we have to live with our past. Amla also added that everyone in the world simply puts on a show and fakes it. She does not want to end like that. On the career front, Amala was last seen in the Netflix anthology film Pitta Kathalu.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)