Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Akhilesh to marry Rani – TMT Updates

The Episode begins with Child returning dwelling. Sukanya scolds her for making Babu’s life tougher. Her husband asks her to settle down. Jagannath asks how did this occur, bahu. He says if something occurs to that woman then? Sukanya says she has ruined babu’s life. Child tells Kaushalya that she has given her as we speak and the day shouldn’t be but over. She asks her to belief her and says I’ll take him out of the lock up. Kaushalya says in response to your promise, babu can have dinner at dwelling. She says she’s going to make meals of his selection, but when he don’t come dwelling, then no one will likely be dangerous than her. Chacha ji asks how will you are taking him out? child asks did you discuss to the lawyer? Chacha ji says sure, however bail couldn’t be carried out. Akhilesh involves Babu and tells that he will likely be hanged for the try and homicide. Babu says the woman is alive. Akhilesh says if she dies then? he says you couldn’t make your spouse perceive, you’re going to get punished by me and the legislation. He says you’re going to be my brother in legislation as I’m marrying your sister Rani. Babu will get indignant and warns him. Akhilesh says your sister’s life will get higher, as she is marrying future sarpanch. He says he’ll marry her as we speak itself. Babu feels helpless and thinks this marriage can’t occur. Kaushalya and Child oppose Akhilesh and Rani’s marriage. Sukanya tells that she shouldn’t be enemy of her daughter. Rani tells that she’s going to die, however won’t marry Akhilesh. Sukanya says she is aware of properly, what to do and what to not. She says it’s higher alliance for Rani, as Akhilesh will likely be can be Sarpanch of the village. She tells Child that she has let her take their selections as soon as. She then tells Kaushalya that she don’t need her to intervene in her kids issues. Child thinks she has to free babu someway.

Akhilesh will get prepared for the wedding. Sukanya comes there and asks him to not break her daughter’s marriage, and tells that she agreed for her daughter’s higher future. She asks him to do no matter he desires with child and babu. Babu tries to make a telephone name, however Constable refuses. Some goons enter the lock up. Child tries to speak to the lawyer, who tells that bail shouldn’t be potential. The goons hit babu. Babu says he don’t wish to battle with them. The goon says for those who don’t wish to battle with us, then your sister will come to your funeral. Rani will get prepared for the wedding, however tells that she desires to review. Sukanya scolds her. She goes to welcome Akhilesh. Rani takes the poison bottle and is about to drink. Chacha ji comes there and stops her. Rani says she don’t wish to marry and hugs her. Jagannath tells Kaushalya that every little thing is determined by Child now, if she brings babu then..The goons stabs Babu and hits him. Child asks the physician concerning the woman who’s vital within the hospital. Child thinks solely her assertion can save Babu. She involves the hanuman temple and tells that his huge devotee is in bother, asks him to save lots of Babu. The goon throws the pot on babu and it hits the electrical energy field. Child lights the camphor on her hand. The goons hit one another and inform Babu that they had been performing in order that Inspector thinks that he has overwhelmed them. The fireplace catches within the lock up. Babu rescues the goons. Inspector watches them.

Child will get a name from Pratap. Pratap asks if she is ok. Child asks for a favor and asks him to take Babu out of jail. She says she has a sense that he’s at risk. She tells that she wants lawyer. Pratap says I’ll ship the lawyer, however you must divorce him and return Banaras. Child is shocked.

Precap: Kaushalya tells that she has forgiven child until now, however not anymore. She asks her to depart from their home. Akhilesh laughs. Child begins strolling out. Oh Ranjhana ve performs….



