ENTERTAINMENT

Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Amma Ke Babu Ki Child fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Child speaking to Pratap and telling that she wants a lawyer who bails out Babu. Pratap says I’ll rent the lawyer, however it’s important to divorce Babu and return house. Child says Babu shouldn’t be a felony, he acquired trapped to avoid wasting me. She says the whole lot is revenue and loss for you, I’m so sorry for hoping to get some assist from you. She says she won’t depart Babu and prays to God to point out a way. She says simply now I acquired Babu, I can’t lose him. Akhilesh’s goons thanks babu for saving them. They asks what they will do for him. Babu asks them to say the reality. The goons inform the Inspector that Babu saved them, they’ve come to beat him after which damage themselves, however babu saved them from dying. They ask their lawyer to free him. Lawyer bails him out. Child comes there. Babu tells that he’s bailed. Child asks actually? She says Rani’s marriage. Babu says I’ll see how that satan marries my sister Rani.

Rani and Akhilesh are seated for marriage. Sarpanch’s spouse taunts Kaushalya and asks her why she is gloomy. Kaushalya says our daughter shall be blissful in your home, else your nostril will likely be minimize. She is about to go inside, however Jagannath stops her and asks her to have power. Kaushalya says Rani is ready for babu to cease the wedding, however the whole lot is ruined. Akhilesh and Rani stand for the rounds. Babu comes there and asks Pandit ji to cease.

Babu comes there and says this marriage won’t occur. Akhilesh is shocked. Sukanya says how he got here out of lock up. Babu says his Amma has taught him to do proper and fulfill the promise. He says he’ll kill Akhilesh. Akhilesh asks would you like your sister to change into a widow. Babu says marriage haven’t occurred and tells that it’s higher to be widow slightly than turning into your spouse. Kaushalya asks how did he come out? babu says he got here out on bail. Sukanya comes on Babu’s means and asks him to not cease Rani’s marriage. She says she is my daughter and never yours. She says solely I’ll determine about her life. She threatens to burn herself if anybody dares to cease the wedding. Rani cries.
Replace in Progress

Replace Credit score to: H Hasan

I began writing as a interest. It become a fledged out profession happily. I like studying novels and artistic arts. I am very dedicated and provides my finest to my work.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
16
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
14
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
11
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
11
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top