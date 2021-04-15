Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

Amma Ke Babu Ki Child fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Child speaking to Pratap and telling that she wants a lawyer who bails out Babu. Pratap says I’ll rent the lawyer, however it’s important to divorce Babu and return house. Child says Babu shouldn’t be a felony, he acquired trapped to avoid wasting me. She says the whole lot is revenue and loss for you, I’m so sorry for hoping to get some assist from you. She says she won’t depart Babu and prays to God to point out a way. She says simply now I acquired Babu, I can’t lose him. Akhilesh’s goons thanks babu for saving them. They asks what they will do for him. Babu asks them to say the reality. The goons inform the Inspector that Babu saved them, they’ve come to beat him after which damage themselves, however babu saved them from dying. They ask their lawyer to free him. Lawyer bails him out. Child comes there. Babu tells that he’s bailed. Child asks actually? She says Rani’s marriage. Babu says I’ll see how that satan marries my sister Rani.

Rani and Akhilesh are seated for marriage. Sarpanch’s spouse taunts Kaushalya and asks her why she is gloomy. Kaushalya says our daughter shall be blissful in your home, else your nostril will likely be minimize. She is about to go inside, however Jagannath stops her and asks her to have power. Kaushalya says Rani is ready for babu to cease the wedding, however the whole lot is ruined. Akhilesh and Rani stand for the rounds. Babu comes there and asks Pandit ji to cease.

Babu comes there and says this marriage won’t occur. Akhilesh is shocked. Sukanya says how he got here out of lock up. Babu says his Amma has taught him to do proper and fulfill the promise. He says he’ll kill Akhilesh. Akhilesh asks would you like your sister to change into a widow. Babu says marriage haven’t occurred and tells that it’s higher to be widow slightly than turning into your spouse. Kaushalya asks how did he come out? babu says he got here out on bail. Sukanya comes on Babu’s means and asks him to not cease Rani’s marriage. She says she is my daughter and never yours. She says solely I’ll determine about her life. She threatens to burn herself if anybody dares to cease the wedding. Rani cries.

Replace in Progress

Replace Credit score to: H Hasan