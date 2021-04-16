Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Babu confronts Kaushalya for throwing Baby out of house – TMT Updates

Amma Ke Babu Ki Child sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Kaushalya asking Child to make tea. Child says tea. Kaushalya asks her to make tea on Chula. Babu thinks don’t know why Amma requested her to make tea? He indicators Child. Child goes to make tea on Chula. She brings tea, sugar, and milk in pan. She thinks I can’t burn the range and may’t make tea right here. One way or the other she lights the Chula and makes tea. Sukanya says Child bahu can’t serve the tea. Child serves the tea and says Amma, tea is prepared. She thinks of her phrases that Babu will win within the elections. Kaushalya throws the tea pot and tells that I’ve ruined Babu’s life by getting him married to you. She says you confirmed him dream of changing into sarpanch, however you your self can’t make tea. Child says she is just not claiming to be world’s finest bahu, however she is going to study the issues. Kaushalya says you can be punished and won’t keep right here anymore. Babu says Amma…Kaushalya asks him to not intervene. Jagannath says you wish to make her go away from dwelling, being bahu of the home. Kaushalya tells that she is going to by no means forgive her. She says babu went to jail for standing in election and obtained the stamp of the assassin. She tells that you simply had stated that you’ll convey him out proving as harmless.

Babu asks Kaushalya to pay attention. Kaushalya says since child got here, they’re destroyed. She tells that she will be able to neither develop into bahu or spouse, and tells that even a Servant can do that work. She tells that you’d have stand with babu, however you’ve given us ache. She asks her to go proper now. Babu appears unhappy. He says you all the time taught me to meet my dharm, so how can I go away it incomplete. He apologizes to her and says if Child leaves from right here, then I may even go along with her. Kaushalya tells Child that that is values and asks her to study from babu. She says I’ve taken a call and it might’t change. Babu says Amma. Child stops him. She says you aren’t fallacious, however upset and I perceive the rationale on your anger. She says I can’t be spouse or bahu, however I’ve the eagerness. She says I’ll attempt to develop into his life companion and this time I can’t lose. She touches her ft and begins strolling. Babu tries to go behind her, however Kaushalya stops him. Oh Ranjhana ve performs……She remembers their marriage and so on.

Kaushalya appears at Babu and leaves his hand. Babu runs to child and asks her to not go away. He asks her to not go and says I’ll persuade someway. He says I’ve all the time accepted your sayings, however can’t agree this time. He says Amma is upset and unhappy. Child says Amma stated proper, I don’t wish to persuade her, she stated proper. I’m going to develop into competent and can return. Babu asks the place will you go? Child says Banaras. She leaves from there. Babu thinks he gained’t let Child go away from him, her place is right here with me on this home. He tells Kaushalya that he by no means imagined that he’ll say this along with her, however for the primary time, he’s saying and says you’ve finished fallacious Amma. He tells that bajrang Bali is the witness, and tells that he all the time thought that his Amma can’t take any fallacious step, however he was fallacious about her. He says once I used to battle with kids, you confirmed me the correct approach and right now you’ve forgotten the instructing which you’ve given me. He asks why did you permit child alone.

Precap: The rescued lady fills her maang with colour holding babu’s hand, when the villagers come there. Babu is shocked. Child takes the avatar of the villager girl.



