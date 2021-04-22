Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Akhilesh threatens Bindiya – TMT Updates

Amma Ke Babu Ki Child twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Babu telling Jagannath that that is the protected home for Bindiya and he can catch Akhilesh crimson handed. Kaushalya says we will discover out about her husband to maintain villagers’ mouth shut. Sukanya says since bahu left, first Servant got here and now this lady. She says she received’t let her daughter’s life be ruined attributable to them. Babu seems at Bindiya and goes to her. Bindiya fills her maang with sindoor. Babu asks if she has gone mad, asks what is that this drama? He reminds her of her promise and says you might have promised me that you simply crammed her maang for the protection. He says if I’ll neglect the happenings seeing your sindoor. He says he’s Child’s husband and married her with all of the rituals. Bindiya says she has utilized sindoor for herself and regarded herself as somebody’s spouse by coronary heart. Babu says when you asks me to comply with them. Bindiya says my husband had left me, don’t cease me from making use of sindoor of my title. Child comes there and asks what are you saying? Bindiya says she was lacking her husband, he isn’t with me. Child asks her to not waste time for a budget man, who didn’t take stand for her. Babu feels responsible. She asks her to take away her sindoor and turn out to be immediately’s ladies and never weak lady. Bindiya warns her to not wipe her sindoor and asks who gave you this proper. She then apologizes and says she accepts if somebody backs off from his obligations, however I can’t neglect my customs. Child says Babu and you’re each similar and asks them to comply with the customs collectively. Babu excuses himself.

Rani reads a guide. Akhilesh asks her to not examine. Rani says she isn’t of marriageable age. Akhilesh says you’re greater than 18 and asks her to hug him. He exhibits nighty and asks her to put on it in night time. Rani says I cannot put on it. Akhilesh says you must put on it infront of me. Rani refuses. Akhilesh asks her to put on heavy sarees and jewelry in order that they shall assume that he’s preserving her effectively. He exhibits her gun and asks her to put on nighty. Rani goes to put on it.

Babu feels responsible and thinks he can’t inform Child. He thinks he didn’t do something as Bindiya herself held his hand and crammed her maang. He finds Chacha ji coming to terrace and consuming sweets. He tells him that he’s very distressed. Chacha ji suggests him to speak and deal with the scenario maturely. Babu decides to inform Amma and child about Bindiya.

Kaushalya tells the work to be accomplished and tells that she shall not do any mistake. She asks her to nod her head. Child nods her head. Kaushalya asks her to maneuver her veil. Child refuses and says she will’t present to anybody, slightly than her husband.

Akhilesh tells Sukanya that they didn’t give him dowry, however stored Servant at dwelling. He asks if Child is aware of about her husband. Akhilesh thinks Babu is intelligent, introduced Bindiya right here. Bindiya asks Child why she is holding the cowdung this manner and tells that individuals worships it right here. She asks if her mother and father didn’t train her. Babu tells Bindiya that Jalebi isn’t having mother and father and exhibits her how you can make cow dung. Bindiya says proprietor is instructing the Servant properly. He says we will inform bindiya. Child says no. She tells that she got here right here to be taught. Babu says he’ll train her and thinks to inform her the reality on the proper time. Bindiya involves Babu and Child’s room and appears at her personal sindoor. Akhilesh pulls her out and asks what churan did Babu make you eat that you simply modified your loyalty. Bindiya says I didn’t take your title and won’t go towards you. Akhilesh says when you take my title then I’ll kill you. He asks her who’s your husband, seeing sindoor in her maang. Babu teaches Child how you can make cow dung truffles. Child smiles and appears at him. He sees Sukanya and goes. Sukanya appreciates jalebi for making good cow dung truffles. Bindiya tells Akhilesh that he has nothing to do together with her sindoor. Akhilesh asks what’s the secret? Bindiya runs away.

Precap: Bindiya involves Babu and hugs him, asking him to avoid wasting her. Babu pushes Akhilesh. Sukanya asks Kaushalya to punish Babu for insulting her damad.



Replace Credit score to: H Hasan