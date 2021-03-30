Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update: Baby cares for injured Babu – Telly Updates

Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby 30th March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Babu seeing Sarpanch’s son Akhilesh and other villagers throwing fire bottles in his house. He reads their message that he has to either select his wife or villagers and gets angry. He says this message is surely written by illiterate Akhilesh and tells that he will go to answer him. Kaushalya stops Babu. Babu tells that he has to teach a lesson to Akhilesh. Baby holds his hand and asks him to take care. Oh Ranjana ve plays……He goes to Akhilesh and says he came alone. He gets inside the wrestling order and says you was still the same, you wants respect, but don’t know how to write. Akhilesh asks if he wants to be a teacher and asks where is your stick. Babu says my hands are enough for you. He sees Akhilesh’s goons coming there. Akhilesh says you have two hands, I have 20 hands, I will see where you will go. Kaushalya sees Baby praying to God that Babu went to protect her respect today and asks him to protect Babu. Sukanya and Rani also hears her.
Akhilesh asks his men to start the game. Babu beats the goons in the wrestling ring. Akhilesh gets furious and says I gave you money, beat him. The goon hits Babu. Babu holds the goons’ neck. Baby sees the diya setting off and tells that she has to go to babu. Kaushalya and Jagannath try to stop her, but she says if anything happens to Babu then she can’t forgive herself. She goes out of house. Jagannath tells that he couldn’t find Babu. Lalu says even Akhilesh is missing. Jagannath asks Mohan to enquire with his friends. Kaushalya worries. Babu gets injured. Akhilesh’s men hold him. Baby comes there and is shocked. Akhilesh says your city wife shall go back. Babu calls him villager dog and says his wife will stay in Purabia only. Akhilesh asks his goons to beat him until he agrees. They beat him and he gets injured badly. Baby gets tensed and plays Police jeep sound. Akhilesh asks his goons to run, and then realizes someone is fooling them. He goes to Baby and holds her hand. He says so she played that music. Akhilesh brings her inside the wrestling ring and asks him to go to the City. Babu gets up and hits Akhilesh with his forehead. Akhilesh’s men beat him. Baby shouts and tries to stop them.
Akhilesh asks his men to leave him and says tomorrow they will beat him again, if he don’t agree. They leave him and go. Baby comes to Babu. Babu asks if she is fine and faints. Baby asks him to get up and takes him on the push cart. She asks him to keep his eyes open. She takes him to the clinic. Preet’s father comes to Pratap with preet. Pratap asks if you think that his crimes will be washed. Preet’s father says your son in law and daughter have done wrong with my son. He says if Preet wants to do penance then will you not agree. He says there is a way, your respect will not go and baby’s complaints will end and this can be forgotten as a bad dream. He says there is a way. Preet says I have done a big mistake, but if this thing is known to villagers then they will kill Baby. They ask Pratap to think. Baby takes care of Babu and thinks about him.
In the morning, Kaushalya comes there and finds Baby sleeping holding his hand while sitting. She keeps hand on her head. Baby says sorry. Kaushalya asks her to take rest and tells that until he gains consciousness, I can’t eat anything. Babu gains consciousness and holds baby’s hand. Baby gets happy and asks if he is fine. Kaushalya gets happy and hugs him. Pratap comes there and says he was missing her so came. Baby says even I missed you. She sees Preet there and asks what are you doing here, go out from here. Babu says he will bury him in the ground right now. Pratap stops babu and says Preet came with me. He tells Baby that whatever he decides for her, will be right. Baby asks what do you want to say? Pratap says this place is not safe for you and your stay here is not safe for everyone here. He says he heard that villagers have beaten him and asks her to come with him. Baby says Babu will protect me and Amma has made me feel better. Kaushalya says he will be jailed. Babu says if he stays here any longer then he will be…Pratap says Preet brought solution for this and says Preet and Baby’s marriage is the solution.
Precap: Pratap emotionally blackmails Baby to leave Babu and marry Preet for the former’s safety. Baby agrees and leaves from home.
Update Credit to: H Hasan