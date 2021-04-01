Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby 31st March 2021 Written Episode Update: Baby slaps Preet and refuses to marry him – Telly Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby 31st March 2021 Written Episode Update: Baby slaps Preet and refuses to marry him

Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby 31st March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Pratap telling that solution is Baby’s marriage with Preet. Babu asks what nonsense you are saying sasur ji, you wanted Baby ji to marry this cruel man. Pratap asks what to do, asks if he can save baby from people taunts, court case etc. He asks if such situation comes that he has to choose between Baby and his family. Babu says baby is not outsider, but my family member. Kaushalya says FIR will be filed and my bahu will get justice. Pratap says neither Babu nor baby is happy with the marriage and don’t love each other. Their marriage was a compromise and I suggest them to get divorce. Babu shouts and says I will not bear this, says I will not hesitate to argue with you. Baby says he is my father. Babu asks her to tell Pratap to go from here with his deal. Baby takes Pratap to the side and asks how can he thought of her marriage with him. She says you want me to marry my molestor. Pratap says Preet was drunk. Baby says his act can never be justified, I never liked him. Pratap asks her to think about Babu and his family and says their respect will be ruined. Baby thinks of Babu. She comes to him and goes past him. Babu asks Baby if she made her father understood. Baby goes to Kaushalya and thanks her for their support. She apologizes to her for the insult which they faced due to her. She says if anything had happened to babu then neither your nor me could have forgiven myself. She says I am ready to divorce Babu and marry Preet. Pratap takes a sigh of relief. She says she will sign the papers soon and asks Pratap to come. Babu asks her if she has gone mad? Baby says let me go. Babu says I don’t accept your decision. Baby says it is for everyone’s betterment. Pratap asks Babu to leave his daughter’s hand and says my daughter is not born to stay in this dirt. Babu says she is my wife and she doesn’t know the meaning of what she said. He says you will not go. Baby says I can’t risk your life for me. She asks him to promise and asks him not to stop her, listen to his wife for the last time. Jagannath asks her not to go and says we all are your family. Kaushalya says I will not scold you and will not say you anything, please don’t go. Rani asks her not to go. Baby looks at Babu. Oh ranjanave plays……

They recall their marriage. Baby goes out of the house. They come to the car. Baby looks at the hanuman temple and tells Pratap that she wants to be there for sometime. She goes inside the temple and thinks of babu. She takes car keys from Preet and asks him not to think that they are going together. Preet says what is the problem, when we are going to live together. Baby slaps him and asks him to forget about marrying her, and says I will never marry such cheap man like you. She reminds him that she is already married. Pratap says you had agreed to marry. Baby says she agreed so that she can go from there, as she didn’t want to risk their life. She says she is upset with Papa for favoring Preet and tells that she will never marry him. She sits in the car and asks Pratap to sit. Pratap sits in the car. Baby drives off. Preet thinks how will he go now. Baby comes home and goes to her room. She cries thinking of giving promise to Babu. Oh Ranjhanave plays….Preet comes to the village desi wine shop and drinks it. He gets angry. He calls someone and asks to get something, says this time the game will be big and he will not lose.

Precap: Babu tells Kaushalya that he has to go and bring baby back. Preet kidnaps Baby and takes her somewhere. He calls Pratap and tells that he will marry baby else will kill her. Pratap says nothing shall happen to her. baby shouts for help.

