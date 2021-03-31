Among Us Airship Map Release Time : What time will among us new map release today? | The SportsRush

Among Us Airship Map: What time will among us new map release today? The latest map from InnerSloth is going to be available for players today. Read more to find out what time the map will go live and be available for download!

Among Us, the social education online game by InnerSloth, is massively popular. This is the result of many content creators and streamers making a lot of videos during the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, on March 31, Among Us is set to get the new Airship Map and additional content as well. This will include new tasks, mechanics and also cosmetics for players and the map.

Despite a few delays, Airship Map will be coming to Among Us later today. The official Twitter handle for Among Us also posted about the time when the update for Airship Map will go live.

today 11am PT / 2pm ET / 6pm UTC see u soon — Among Us – anxiety 📈📈📈 (@AmongUsGame) March 31, 2021

Keeping it short and simple, the devs over at InnerSloth have announced that the new update will be available 11 am Pacific Time. The Airship map will be available across the following platforms: PC, Android, iOS & Nintendo Switch

Airship Map: Everything we know so far

The Airship Map which will be coming out today is going to be the biggest Among Us map by far! This means great news for those of you who like to play the imposter. Besides this, here’s a look at all the cool new features which will be introduced:

All New Tasks

Different Starting Rooms

New Hats

Account System

Ladders

Moving Platforms

So much more

Airship Map has been in the works for over 3 months now. It was back in December that InnerSloth revealed the next map (Airship) will be coming out in early 2021. According to the developers, the moderation and accounts system is part of the reason why Airship map was delayed till now.