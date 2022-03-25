LATEST

Ampadu helps Wales beat Austria; Italy loses to North Macedonia, misses yet another World Cup

Wales’ current generation of talent has been making history since 2016, qualifying for Euros for the first time and finishing third in their first attempt. While they did not do well in last year’s edition of the continental competition, they have remained in contention for their first and only appearance since their World Cup return, thanks to a 2–1 win over Austria in 1958. Today in the UEFA World Cup qualification playoffs.

Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu took part in the historic event, where Gareth Bale was the standout with two Welsh goals on 25 and 51 minutes. The first was a piece of fine art in the form of a free kick.

Ampadu and his team did their best to keep the tension to a minimum and guaranteed a clean sheet against them…

