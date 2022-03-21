Amrapali Dubey in a blue sari swag with Kallu in ‘Nagin Dance’, wearing glasses to her waist – Bhojpuri Popular Actress Amrapali Dubey Arvind Akela Kallu Viral Dance Video tmovb

The discussions about the beauty of Amrapali Dubey, one of the top actresses of Bhojpuri cinema, are far and wide. Apart from this, the concern that he has made in UP-Bihar is different. Amrapali Dubey has made a huge fan-following in the last few years. That’s why whatever she does or says, becomes viral on social media within a moment.

Amrapali-Kallu’s serpent dance

As much as Amrapali Dubey plays her work, she also lives life in an equally cool way. This can be gauged by looking at his social media posts. At present, there is a lot of talk about his ‘Naagin Dance’ on the internet. Recently, Amrapali Dubey made a funny video with Bhojpuri actor Arvind Akela Kallu.

Moving with the times, Amrapali Dubey and Kallu are making a splash on social media with their serpent dance. In the video, Amrapali is grooving to the song ‘Nach Re Patarki 2.0’ with Kallu. Amrapali can be seen doing a swag serpent dance in a blue sari and glasses. At the same time, Kallu is also seen pairing with them.

Whenever Amrapali-Kallu come together, people get to see some entertainment. Before the serpent dance, both the stars were seen swinging in the middle of the green fields in the song ‘Phagua Mein Bhabhi Faria Lijiye’. This Insta reel of his also became quite viral. On the other hand, if we talk about the workfront of Amrapali and Kallu, then both will soon be seen together in the film ‘Shaadi Mubarak’. Are you excited for his film?