Amrit and Randheer Will Meet Soon!

The episode begins with Veer and Randheer each are excited to fulfill Amrit as each are unaware of the truth that Amrit is identical woman which they’re speaking about. We will see in tonight’s episode that Veer will get frightened and tensed when he finds that Amrit’s room has been locked from inside and he thought that she ran once more.

Then he makes use of to interrupt the lock of her room and go inside after this he makes use of to shout Amrit’s identify. Later Amrit comes out from the washroom in the meantime he drags her hand in the direction of him and her hairs open. She is wanting lovely and Veer misplaced in her eyes. Amrit asks him about her ex which makes him offended and he yells at her by saying “don’t dare to query me on it once more else I’ll going to shoot you,” Amrit will get upset and she or he reacts peacefully.

Then he scolds her and says ‘is she nonetheless planning to runaways from right here?” Amrit replies if I used to be planing for this then do I locked the room from inside. Then Veer select to be quiet as he’s glad together with her reply and tells her the “he has been break the lock of her room so, that she couldn’t run away. And he leaves from there. Later he calls Amrit by the sounds of Anklets.

Amrit tells him the “this not the best way to name somebody and I’ve a reputation by which you’ll name me and I’ll come. However Veer tries to tease her and says her to put on the Anklets so, that he can observe her if she tries to run away from the Haveli.” Amrit agrees with him however when she is carrying these Anklets there are tears in her eyes. Later we’ll see Ransheer involves the Haveli to fulfill Veer. Veer asks him about her lover and he portraits her sketch the best way Ransheer explains it.

When the portrait is prepared he exhibits it to Randheer, he turns into glad seeing Amrit’s sketch, however Veer realizes later that she precisely seems like Amrit, this brings him within the confusion. Veer says to Randheer that I’ve sketched my spouse’s portrait. Now the query is will they going to fulfill one another and the reality will reveal early or it can take extra time.