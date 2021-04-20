ENTERTAINMENT

Amrit Run Away To Saw Randhir

Amrit Run Away To Saw Randhir

Right here we’re with a written episode replace of “Kyu Uthhe Dil Chood Aya” on twentieth April 2021. The episode begins with gons take the Amrit to the prostitute and the proprietor of the prostitute will get pleased to see Amrit she say “the lady is contemporary and exquisite and she or he is the one who will get me numerous enterprise. On the opposite facet, a boy is to ask everybody how they’re feeling and he tells his bride that you’re probably the most stunning lady and I’ve introduced a present for you.

Amrit will get wakes up and she or he will get surprised the place she is. In the meantime, that prostitute comes and tells her that she is secure right here and will get a job additionally. Amrit cries and requests her to let her go from there however that proprietor makes use of to scare her. In the meantime, Veer comes n his room and he makes use of to surprise “thank god I by some means handle the state of affairs however Rahmmat nonetheless in a doubt, and I’ve to maintain issues regular and alright”. And he additionally wonders what’s going to I do if Rahmat asks me to see the face of my bride.

Amrit’s Bua is getting apprehensive for her and she or he is crying too, she tells Amrits brother to go and register the lacking FIR of Amrit however he Denise to take action as he’s afraid of Veer. She makes use of to yells at him quite a bit however Bua Ji retains on crying and prays to god for the well-being of  Amrit. Whereas the proprietor woman is forcing Amrit to put on the garments and stay right here solely as I cannot allow you to go away from right here. Amrit is pleading to her to let her go.

Later Amrit overhears the dialog of Veer and he’s in a lot anger. Amrit wonders Veer’s phrases and she alters the garments and Vashma sees her. Vashma asks Amrit the place is she going Amrit tells her that I m going Verr however Vashmmastips her. Amrit tells her that she has to go else Veer will kill her relations therefore I’ve to go to him. Each use to share the plans with one another and provides power to one another. Later a girl fetches juice for Veer and he will get offended at her. Vshama tries to make Amrit perceive the truth that Verr is in a lot anger therefore she should not go along with him. And the episode ends right here.

