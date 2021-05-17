Amrit Tries To Save Lala’s Life?







The recent episode of Kyu Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye begins where Sharfu falls on the surface in front of Amrit and Randheer, and she asks about his conditions and the name of the defaulter. He replies that riots do not have faces and names and he gets dead on the spot, Randheer cries and meanwhile Brij comes and asks that what happened. Radha reveals that she heard the conversation of Abrar and Farooq, that they are planning to kill them soon. So it’s better to run from there. But Bhanu says that there is no need to go outside from the house at any cost.

Then Iqbal that they all will get separated and they can not even attack the citizens or innocent people because it’s a sin. But Farooq says that if they kill Amrit and Randheer so it will be beneficial for them and a nice step as well. Then they enter the house but no one is there he says that they will have to find them so that they can kill them. The Abrar sees that someone tied Zaheda and he releases up to and hides. Abrar says that they have tied him and kept him there meanwhile, he says that might be an issue is different.

After that, Zaheda tries to Hug Rajrani and apologizes at the same time Iqbal comes back and Hug Lala as well. He praises Zaheda by saying that he proud of him, Randheer says that they do not have much time. Because at any moment they will come to know that they are hiding in the house. Aunt says that the riot will end soon so they should stay in the house safely, then Zahegda cries while seeing food in the kitchen. Amrit says Lala to come fast but he gets astonished after seeing the fire, Lala says that the entire Lahore is burning in front of him.

Then Brij grabs Radha outside of the car and meanwhile, Vashma holds Radha and says to Brij that he should go now. But he refuses to go from there and says that she will come with them but Uday makes Brij tied with the rope. Then Vashma and Uday look at each other and recalls all those lovely moments which they have spent with each other. Then Abrar comes there and she says that he should go otherwise she will kill him, Uday sees everything and says to Rajrani and Lala to sit in the car, spontaneously aunt and Kiran also come to sit in the car.

Then Lala says that it's his duty to protect his sister from all bad circumstances and consequences and meanwhile, she gets emotional. Then Amirit says them to come and Randheer says to Karam and Savita to leave fast, then Amrit comes to bring them with them. Other side Uday beats Abrar and gets unconscious.