Amstel Gold Race 2022 – Course, Profile and 33 Detailed Ascents

Cycling – On Sunday 10 April, the 56th edition of the Amstel Gold Race, a World Tour race and the first of three Ardennes Classics, will take place. In the Netherlands, between departure city Maastricht and arrival city Valkenburgh, entering riders will have to cover 254.1 kilometers to achieve a total altitude of 3,460 meters and no less than 33 hills to climb. In the absence of 2021 edition winner Vout van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpesin Fenix) is set to race his record for the second time. The Dutchman’s first win is of 2019.

