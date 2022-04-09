Amstel Gold Race 2022: Focus on course with 33 climbs on schedule

The peloton must pass 33 climbs before reaching the conclusion of the Amstel Gold Race 2022. A very different course from last year’s where riders looped 13 times on a 17-kilometer circuit, a trick used by the organizers in the pandemic context.

For this 56th edition, we will therefore return to a more normal route between Maastricht and Valkenburg for a total of 254 kilometres. However, some adjustments have been made compared to the previous versions. We especially think of the climb to Gulperberg, about fifty kilometers from the end. It will be climbed from the other side, which will have very steep routes.

,The first few hundred meters are very steep with the gradient at 17 percent. Since riders will be almost at a standstill due to a right angle turn and they immediately start this steep part, the climb is…