Amstel Gold Race 2022 – Men: Our Presentation of the 56th Edition

It is a habit of the 90s that was lost in recent seasons: the Amstel Gold Race exceptionally finds a place between the Flanders Classics, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, this time the fault of the French presidential election . This lends a special character to the event, which is more typical than the regular Ardennes puncture in the run up to the north. In any case, the race promises to be more open than usual with one big favourite, all eyes on it: Mathieu van der Poel, winner of the final Tour of Flanders.

Subject

The Limburg slide is the specialty of this classic, one of the most recent spring events. After more than fifty years of existence, the Amstel Gold Race has confirmed its special character through its series of more or less exhausting climbs, which animate the aggressive spirits of the Ardennes and its narrow streets …