Amstel Gold Race: Final classification of the 2022 edition

See the final classification of the 2022 edition of the Amstel Gold Race below. polish man Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos) won the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday after checking the photo-finish of the sprint against France. benoit kosnefroy (AG2R Citron), at the end of 254 km.

At first, Kosnefroy was announced by the winning organization of the only classic held in the Netherlands.

Kwiatkowski, who is 31, won for the second time six years after his first success at Valkenburgh, in the hills of Dutch South Limburg.

Behind Two Men, Belgian ties benut Rebounded in the final and took third place. Big Favorite, Dutchman Matthew van der Poelais in fourth place.