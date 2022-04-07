Amstel Gold Race: Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl with the “Rookie” Team Led by Caspar Asgrin

The Belgian team has placed bets on a number of riders who have never competed in this classic.

CFive of the seven riders selected by Quick-Step Alfa Vinyl for the Amstel Gold Race (WorldTour) will compete in the Dutch Classic for the first time on Sunday, Belgium’s Wallardtour team said on Thursday.

Dan Casper Asgrin, winner of the Tour of Flanders 2021 and best rider in the Wolfpack (23rd) in Ronde last Sunday, will be one of the team’s leaders in the race he will seek out, like Italian Andrea Bagioli. The leader named by the formation of Patrick Lefevre. Italian David Ballerini, German Jannik Steiml and Belgian Stan van Ticht will also compete in Amstel for the first time,…