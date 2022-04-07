Amstel Gold Race: Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl with the “Rookie” Team

Five of the seven riders selected by Quick-Step Alfa Vinyl for the Amstel Gold Race (WorldTour) will compete in the Dutch Classic for the first time on Sunday, Belgium’s Wallardtour team said on Thursday.

Winner of the 2021 Tour of Flanders and best rider in the Wolfpack (23rd) last Sunday in Ronde, Dane casper asgreen He will be one of the team leader in the race he will find, just like the Italian Andrea Bagioli, the second leader was named by the formation of Patrick Lefevre. Italian David Ballerini, German Jannik Steiml and Belgian Stan van Ticht will also compete in Amstel for the first time, the selection will be completed by Czech Zdenek Stybar and French Florian Senechal.

,We are confident, even if we have to make some changes to our selection, given that this year the race will take place at the same time as the Tour of the Basque Country.“Declared, Director of Sportif Geert van Bondt.”The…