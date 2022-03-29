Amy Huberman on her father’s illness, her first innings with Brian and the dumping that inspired her first novel

Amy Huberman spilled the beans where she and rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll shared their first kiss – and revealed she was once dumped by an ex before he moved the country to be with them Went.

The 43-year-old, who gave birth to her third child last year, shared that she and Brian first locked lips at Café en Seine on Dublin’s Dawson Street.