Amy Schumer assures critics Kirsten Dunst was ‘on’ in that seat filler Oscar joke

Kirsten Dunst isn’t upset that Amy Schumer thought she was a ‘seat filler’ during the Oscars because she was in full gag.

After catching some heat on social media for disrespecting Dunst during last night’s Academy Awards, Amy took to Instagram to assure fans that the whole thing was a “choreographed” comedy bit.

Dunst, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, was removed from the audience chair during a routine when Amy thought she was a seat filler and wanted to talk to her husband and fellow nominee Jesse Plemons. .