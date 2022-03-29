Amy Schumer Claims She Showed "Disrespect" To Kirsten Dunsta

guess that wasn’t the joke sit Well!

Amy Schumer Has addressed the response received for making a joke Kirsten Dunst Being a “seat filler” during the Oscars 2022 ceremony.

In an Instagram Story shared on March 28, Amy wrote, “Hey, I appreciate the love of Kirsten Dunst. I love her too! That was a choreographed bit she was in. That’s the queen like that.” Will not disrespect.”

The Emmys got their start by explaining to the crowd the concept of seat fillers – people designated to fill seats when celebrities are elsewhere during the ceremony. Amy then made her way to Kirsten and her husband and co-star Jesse Plemons‘ Table.

“There’s a seat filler here,” she said, citing Kirsten. “Dear, do you want to go to the bathroom?”

