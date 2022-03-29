Amy Schumer clarifies Oscar joke at Kirsten Dunst after criticism over obvious dig

Amy Schumer has clarified that her Oscar digs at Kirsten Dunst was staged with the actor.

During Sunday night’s (March 28) ceremony, Schumer — who hosted with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall — made a joke about Dunst being a “seat filler” at the event.

Schumer has since revealed that bring it on Starr was “turned on” by the joke after reacting to his comment, which many believed to be an unscripted joke at Dunst’s expense.

She addressed the criticism on Monday (March 28), writing on Instagram: “Hey I appreciate Kirsten Dunst’s love. I love her too! That was a choreographed bit she was at.”

train accident The star concluded: “Won’t disrespect that queen like that.”

During the ceremony, Schumer chose Dunst as an example of seat filler, which means…