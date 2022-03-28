Amy Schumer Jokes Jake, Maggie Gyllenhaal Are A Couple

joking Jake Gyllenhaal, Oscar 2022 host Amy Schumer The actor and his sister gleefully called, Maggie GyllenhaalA duet in her opening monologue.

after the joke Will Smithlead role in King RichardIn his Sunday, March 27, monologue, the comedian, 40, said, “Will, Jada [Pinkett Smith]What a beautiful couple. We’re here tonight to honor a couple of couples – Jada, Will Smith, penelope [Cruz], Xavier bardem, Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s a night for lovers.”

White Donnie Darko The star, 41, made a disgusted face and nodded her head, as 44-year-old Maggie laughed from her seat behind him. actress husband, Peter SarsgaardCracked on his side.

Jake isn’t nominated for an Oscar this year, but Maggie is in the running for best…