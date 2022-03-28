Amy Schumer Net Worth 2022: Oscar Host, ‘Trainwreck,’ ‘I Feel Pretty’ Salary

As one of the current queens of comedy, it’s understandable why fans would want to know more about Amy Schumer’s net worth and how much she made from it train accident, snatched away and other movies.

Schumer, whose full name is Amy Beth Schumer, was born on June 1, 1981, on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in New York City, New York. She moved to Long Island with her mother as a teenager after her parents’ divorce and attended South Side High School in Rockville Center, New York, where she was voted “Class Clown” and “Teacher’s Worst Nightmare”. Gone. Schumer went on to attend Towson University in Maryland, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in theater. After graduation, Schumer moved back to New York City, where she pursued a career as a …