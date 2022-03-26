Amy Schumer Opens Up About Having Trichotillomania, a Hair-Pulling Disorder

Amy Schumer is revealing something she calls her big secret: a decades-long battle trichotillomaniaAlso called hair pulling disorder.

“I think everyone has a big secret and that’s mine,” Schumer said Hollywood Reporter About her experience with the mental condition, whose character Beth also suffers, in her new semi-autobiographical drama on Hulu, life and betho, “I’m proud that my big secret only hurts me, but that’s what I’ve been ashamed of for so long.”

As is the case for her fictional counterpart, Schumer’s hair-pulling disorder began during a troubled time in her teens, when her parents separated and her father declared bankruptcy and was diagnosed with MS, To People, In real life, as on the show, Schumer pulled out…