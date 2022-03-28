Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes Full Oscar Monologue

Here’s what Hall, Schumer, and Sykes had to say in the opening monologue.

Regina Hall: We are here at the Oscars.

Wanda Sykes: That’s right. Where film lovers unite and watch TV.

Amy Schumer: This year, the academy hired three women to host because it’s cheaper than hiring a man.

Hall: But I’m still excited to host, representing black women who stand proudly.

Sykes: Yes, and live louder.

Schumer: Yes Yes. And I’m representing the unbearable white women who call the police when you speak a little too loudly.

Hall: You know, we have been dealing with Covid for two years. It’s been really hard on people.

Schumer: Yes. I mean, just look at Timothée Chalamet.

Sykes: hi god. What happened?

Schumer: I don’t know it is not right thing. it is not right thing.

Hall: you know what? I still…