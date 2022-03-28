Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes Oscars host best moments – The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes made a bang at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday.

After Beyoncé’s opening performance at Compton Off King Richard’For the Oscar-nominated song of “Be Alive,” DJ Khaled burst onto the stage to give a fitting introduction to the co-hosts as all three women entered at once.

Sykes referred to the ceremony as “where movie lovers watch TV in unison”.

Schumer addressed her selection as host by quipping, “This year, the Academy hired three women to host because it’s cheaper than hiring a man.”

During their opening monologue, the women accepted eight awards given before the live broadcast. “It was a controversial and difficult decision, but I think we are gone…