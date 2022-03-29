Amy Schumer Responds to Criticism for Calling Kirsten Dunst a Seat Filler at the Oscars

Amy Schumer wants people to know she will never disrespect “Queen” Kirsten Dunst. The comedian and co-host of the 2022 Oscars received criticism after joking that the “Power of the Dog” actor was a brief seat filler on the show.

“Hey, I appreciate Kirsten Dunst’s love. I love her too! That was a choreographed bit,” Schumer wrote in a note shared on her Instagram Story on Monday. Will not disrespect you like this.”

She also tagged Dunst.

Co-hosts Amy Schumer, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst during the Academy Awards on March 27, 2022. Nielsen Bernard / Getty Images

During the awards show, Schumer explained to the audience that seat fillers are people who are designated to occupy celebrities’ seats when they are elsewhere.

“Here’s a seat…