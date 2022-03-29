Amy Schumer Responds to Criticism for Calling Kirsten Dunst a Seat Filler at the Oscars

Amy Schumer wants people to know she will never disrespect “Queen” Kirsten Dunst. The comedian and co-host of the 2022 Oscars received criticism after joking that the “Power of the Dog” actor was a brief seat filler on the show.
“Hey, I appreciate Kirsten Dunst’s love. I love her too! That was a choreographed bit,” Schumer wrote in a note shared on her Instagram Story on Monday. Will not disrespect you like this.”
She also tagged Dunst.
During the awards show, Schumer explained to the audience that seat fillers are people who are designated to occupy celebrities’ seats when they are elsewhere.
“Here’s a seat…