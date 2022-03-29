Amy Schumer est assise à côté de Jesse Plemons devant la caméra sous le regard de Kirsten Dunst en riant.

Amy Schumer says she ‘won’t disrespect’ Kirsten Dunst after filling Oscar seat

Amy Schumer wants people to know she will never disrespect “Queen” Kirsten Dunst. The comedian and co-host of the 2022 Oscars has come under fire after a joke that the “Power of the Dog” actor was briefly filling seats on the show.

“Hey, I appreciate Kirsten Dunst’s love. I love her too! This was a choreographed part she participated in,” Schumer wrote in a note shared on her Instagram Story on Monday. “I will not disrespect that queen like that.” »

She also tagged Dunst.

Co-hosts Amy Schumer, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst at the Oscars on March 27, 2022. Nielsen Bernard / Getty Images

At the awards show, Schumer explained to the audience that seat fillers are people designated to fill celebrities’ seats when they are away.

