Amy Schumer says she ‘won’t disrespect’ Kirsten Dunst after filling Oscar seat

Amy Schumer wants people to know she will never disrespect “Queen” Kirsten Dunst. The comedian and co-host of the 2022 Oscars has come under fire after a joke that the “Power of the Dog” actor was briefly filling seats on the show.
“Hey, I appreciate Kirsten Dunst’s love. I love her too! This was a choreographed part she participated in,” Schumer wrote in a note shared on her Instagram Story on Monday. “I will not disrespect that queen like that.” »
She also tagged Dunst.
At the awards show, Schumer explained to the audience that seat fillers are people designated to fill celebrities’ seats when they are away.
