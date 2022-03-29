Amy Schumer says she ‘won’t disrespect’ Kirsten Dunst after filling Oscar seat

Amy Schumer wants people to know she will never disrespect “Queen” Kirsten Dunst. The comedian and co-host of the 2022 Oscars has come under fire after a joke that the “Power of the Dog” actor was briefly filling seats on the show.

“Hey, I appreciate Kirsten Dunst’s love. I love her too! This was a choreographed part she participated in,” Schumer wrote in a note shared on her Instagram Story on Monday. “I will not disrespect that queen like that.” »

She also tagged Dunst.

Co-hosts Amy Schumer, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst at the Oscars on March 27, 2022. Nielsen Bernard / Getty Images

At the awards show, Schumer explained to the audience that seat fillers are people designated to fill celebrities’ seats when they are away.

“Here it is…