Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall Oscar Opening Best Moments

On Sunday, the 94th Academy Awards began with not one, not two, but . happened with three Hosts attending the star-studded ceremony.

The power trio of funny women — Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall — kicked off the festivities inside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles with a number of quick jokes about movies, racism, politics, sexism and, naturally, Hollywood.

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall laugh at the 94th Academy Awards. Robin Beck / AFP via Getty Images

“This year the Academy hired three women to host because it’s cheaper than one man,” Schumer said in a roomful of laughs.

The ceremony has not had a host since 2018. Perhaps with this in mind, Schumer, Sykes, and Hall kept their opening segment brief, and made many jokes.

“I’m still excited…