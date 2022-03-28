Amy Schumer’s joke about Kirsten Dunst being the Oscar seat filler upsets people

In-spite of this a solid startbut a lot of jokes 2022 Oscars fell flat — and Chris Rock wasn’t the only comedian to feature really uncomfortable moments,

Amy Schumer She also did something during the ceremony in which she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress. Kirsten DunstPart of a bad joke that not only misread the room, but attempted to downplay the importance of Dunst’s nomination.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst attend the 94th Oscars. (Photo: Angela Weiss via Getty Images)

During the ceremony – and after the actor Will Smith slapped The Rock for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. discuss her insecurities With Alopecia – Schumer decided to make a joke about seat fillers.

Comedian and Oscar co-host tried to make fun of…