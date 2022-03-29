Amy Schumer’s ‘Seat Filler’ Joke Creates Incredibly Awkward Moments

Amy Schumer made several controversial jokes at the Oscars last night (March 27). However, a tidbit, specifically aimed at actor Kirsten Dunst, is doing the rounds on Twitter. Watch the clip below:

Now, it looks like Jada Pinkett Smith wasn’t the only celeb who joked last night.

Posing alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer made her fair share of jokes at the expense of her fellow A-list celebrities, and in one segment she explained the iconic role of seat filler.

Amy began: “Well, it takes 27,000 people to attend the Oscars and every job is just as important.