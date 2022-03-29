Amy Shark 2022 Regional Australia Tour

Fresh off her national field tour, Amy Shark is taking it old school with a 4-month, 42-date field tour of Australia starting in Western Australia in May.

Along the way, the Sharks will dock in the capital cities Darwin, Canberra and Hobart as well as major regional hubs including the Central Coast, Newcastle, Shepparton, Bendigo, Ballarat, Geelong, Launceston, Townsville and Cairns.

But at the heart of the tour is Amy connecting with fans in more rural, remote areas from every corner of the continent as well as Tassie will be visiting the sharks for the first time with several locations on the itinerary.

“I’m happiest when I’m performing on stage and I can’t wait to travel further to Australia, where I’ve never been before, to explore some of these cities and meet everyone. For; it’s going to be a fun…