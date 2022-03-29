Amy Shark announces 42-date regional tour playing Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo and more

Amy Shark has announced a massive 42-day tour of the nation, traveling through regional towns and centers from May to August this year.

refresh it cry forever arena tour, where he reminded us all What a raw and rare talent she is, ARIA Award winner and alt-pop singer-songwriter Amy Shark has announced a 42nd regional tour of Australia in May, June, July and August this year, hosted by Triple J, Handsome Tours. has been submitted. Choose Music and Fury More.

With a show still remaining on its national run (Perth’s RAC Arena set for May 13), Amy Shark will now bring her critically acclaimed cry forever And love monster On that album for regional fans across Australia see u somewhere Travel.

Keep up with the latest music news, features, festivals,…