Amy Shark will see u somewhere in Newcastle this July

ARIA Award Winner amy shark will hit the road later this year for a 42nd regional tour that includes a date Civic Theater in Newcastle July,

see u somewhere Tour, Presented by triple jWill perform Vid Har’s songs cry forever And love monster Album for regional fans who miss him cry forever Arena tour.

“I’m happiest when I’m performing on stage and I can’t wait to travel further to Australia, where I’ve never been before, to explore some of these cities and get to know all of them.” To meet, it’s going to be a fun one,” Amy said.

With one show yet to go on the current tour of Perth’s RAC Arena on May 13th, there won’t be much downtime for the talented singer-songwriter.

But hard work is nothing new for Amy. Since erupting globally…