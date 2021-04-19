Amyra Dastur bikini photo from her Goa vacation goes viral on social media – TMT

Anegan is a 2015 movie starring actor Dhanush and Amyra Dastur. Amyra Dastur made her debut as a heroine on this movie. Amyra Dastur, who garnered many followers from her debut movie, continued to concentrate on Bollywood films.

She is a number one actress in Bollywood, and he or she is sometimes called ‘Slim Magnificence’ by followers in Bollywood. Concurrently appearing in Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films, she works with actor Santhanam within the Tamil film ‘Odi Odi Uzhaikkanum.’

Amyra Dastur, who’s at all times lively on social media, has been fascinating her followers by posting images on her Instagram every now and then. Amyra Dastur has posted a photograph of her bikini from her trip in Goa. This bikini photograph is at the moment going viral with an amazing response among the many followers.