‘An Abomination’: the world’s reaction to the deadly Kramatorsk attack | Russo-Ukraine War News

The bombing of a train station in eastern Ukraine has drawn global condemnation and calls for accountability, with Ukrainian officials saying at least 52 people were killed and hundreds injured in the attack on Kramatorsk.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack in the Donetsk region was a deliberate attack on civilians, accusing the Russian military of firing “at an ordinary train station, at ordinary people”.

According to Ukrainian officials, thousands of people had gathered at the station trying to escape. Local governor Pavlo Kirilenko said later on Friday that the death toll had risen to 52, including five children.

Moscow denied responsibility for the attack, saying the allegations were “completely untrue”.

Here’s a roundup of the world reactions:

The European Union

The…