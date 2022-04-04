An agreement between Egypt and Norway to develop green hydrogen projects in Africa

(Ecofin Agency) – In Egypt, the government is strengthening its cooperation with Norway for the development of renewable energy. The country is looking to accelerate its energy transition a few months ahead of COP27, which it is hosting in November.

The Egyptian government on Thursday, March 31 signed an agreement with Norway on a number of projects aimed at strengthening their cooperation in the development of renewable energy. The agreement was signed between representatives of the Egyptian Sovereign Fund, the Norwegian Fund (Norfund) and Skatec, Norway’s major producer of renewable energy, in the presence of Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli.

Norway’s Foreign Minister Aniken Huitfeld said in a press briefing about the deal: “The excellent relations between our countries have been enhanced today with the signing of agreements between the Egyptian government and the company …