An Amber Alert was canceled after a Fort St. John mother and her two children were found in Ontario. Energeticcity.ca

On Saturday March 26, 2022, an AMBER Alert was issued throughout western Canada. Kenora, Ontario is more than 2,100 km from Fort St. John, BC.

The RCMP also thanked the public and law enforcement partners in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario who were instrumental in finding everyone so quickly.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and the Fort St John RCMP will work with the OPP to take the investigation forward. The suspect is still in custody, and the investigation is ongoing. The charges are pending.

Photos and information of the mother and her children have been removed from our website and social media.