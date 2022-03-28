An attack on Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock that shocked everyone

Will Smith surprised the audience by slapping Chris Rock.

famous actors Will SmithOscar winner for his leading role in “King Richard: A Conquering Family”The biopic in which he plays the father of successful sisters Venus and Serena Williams had an uncomfortable intersection with the comedian Chris Rock during the ceremony Includes a slap in the face and insults for a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

#Oscar

In a confused episode, during the awards ceremony, and shortly before winning Best Leading Actor, Will Smith attacked comedian Chris Rock onstage for “joking” about his wife. pic.twitter.com/Ae79g0yHrr —Telam Agency (@TelamAgency) 28 March 2022

