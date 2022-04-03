An emotional day for Charlie Bird as charity €2m

The climb with the Charlie Challenge has raised more than €2 million, the man himself confirmed.
Yesterday’s climb to Krogh Patrick and other mountains around the world has so far raised over €1.9m via the official website.
Funds raised at Till in Dunes stores have passed the total €2m mark and Charlie Bird is eyeing a new target of €2.5m.
Funds raised will go towards the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association and Pieta, Ireland’s national suicide prevention charity.
Delighted at raising significant funds for two charities close to his heart, Bird said in a thank you message today that the day was not about money but “a hand of friendship.”
Considering the truce of support and the thousands taken to the hills and mountains…
Read Full News