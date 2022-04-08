An English fan stops his team’s attack

A West Ham supporter entered the pitch at the end of the match and ended an action as his team attacked against Lyon (1-1) in the Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday.

West Ham played well against Lyon (1-1) in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday. However, the club had to deal with some counterintuitive elements, such as the expulsion of their left side Aaron Cresswell before half-time. The behavior of some of his supporters who entered the pitch during the game also did not help him. One of the two picked his moment especially badly when he walked onto the lawn in the 86th minute of play while his team was building one of their rare attacks in the second half.

Supporter booed and hired by the public

The referee of the meeting had no choice but to interrupt the match…