‘An era has ended’: After Chris Owens’ death, fans remember Bourbon Street icon News

Chris Owens, a Bourbon Street entertainer, died of a heart attack on Tuesday morning.
Owens spent more than six decades performing for French Quarter audiences and was known as an icon in the region.
As news of his death spread, New Orleans residents, officials and Owens fans took to social media to share memories and stories of the veteran artist.
Truly the original New Orleans has passed. so long one and only #chrisovens, An era has ended. #tear out #new Orleans #Entertainment pic.twitter.com/n8r09bo7Ts— chris granger (@chris_granger) 5 April 2022
Today, we are mourning a true New Orleans legend. Chris Owens brought him joy and laughter…
Read Full News