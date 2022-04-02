An Evening That Matthew Joseph Won’t Forget

Matthew Joseph scored four points, including a hat-trick, against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night. For the newest member of the Ottawa Senators, this is a significant achievement.

Quebec scored all their goals in the third period, with the last goal in an empty net. This is the first hat-trick of his career in the National Hockey League (NHL).

“It’s not every night that you can do this in the NHL,” he told reporters after the game.

Joseph did not think that he could achieve this feat and be even less successful in his very long throws in a secluded cage.

“I’ve lost track of events. I missed maybe six or seven shots off my blue line…