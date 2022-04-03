An exciting game in Tampa!

Throughout the week, Martin St. Louis insisted that his team, if not tasting victory, could at least learn by facing the powers of the circuit.

On Saturday night, at Tampa’s Amalie Arena, another big challenge awaited the Montrealers: Lightning and his group of explosive and skilled forwards.

Yeh, Nikita Kucherov (author of Three Points) and Steven Stamkos, primarily backed by Viktor Heidman, offered the Montrealers another crash course. Except that this time thanks to a 5-4 win in the shootout, it was the Canadians who had the upper hand.

To achieve this, the Montrealers had to come from behind on two occasions. Jake Allen also had to get ahead of himself once…