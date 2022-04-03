An expected path to direct from the universe.

Since You Have to Get Up, during the week at 98.5 the morning show, Paul Arcand, was the guest of France Beaudoin on Saturday evenings Live from the Universe.



Her appearance on the show was highly anticipated, as the host patiently took her troubles for eleven years before Paul accepted her invitation.



The evening began with an opening number marked by the presence of all the collaborators on the morning show, from researchers to columnists and producers. The entire team sang, alluding to the time the host waited before participating in Live from the Universe.



Luke Dion and Pierre-Yves McSween also attended the show.



It was also possible to hear …