An explosion at an arms depot in Belgorod, a Russian city near the Ukrainian border

An explosion was seen at an ammunition depot in Russia on Tuesday evening, 80 km from the Ukrainian border.
This is the first time since the start of the war. On Tuesday evening, an explosion was observed in Russia, more precisely in an arms depot BelgorodA town about 80 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
fire sign
If the Russian state news agency Tass immediately broadcast the information, the region’s governor later assured in a video that there were “no destroyed buildings” and that they had to act to put out the fire.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, before continuing, declared, “There are no casualties or injuries among the civilian population, no buildings have been destroyed in the village:” On the cause of the incident, we are waiting for an official press release from the Ministry of Defense . Russian Federation According to first information, a fire broke out in …
Read Full News