An indelible writer of Argentine literature has died: Sergio Chezfeco

“We are nothing more than a set of constant disagreements with reality,” wrote Sergio Chezfek (1956–2022) slow biographyHis first novel, from 1990. The Argentine writer and professor, who died this Saturday at 65 in New York City, where he lived with his partner, essayist and professor Graciela Montaldo, has been built throughout his literary journey. a meditative and wanderlust writing, which repeatedly returned to the particular relationship between fantasy and reality, and literature and life. He developed a work that is both essayist and enigmatic; Chezfek was above all a “writer’s writer” who went in search of formal perfection in his “lantern mode”. He also wrote novels, short stories, essays and poems.

Sergio Chezfek lived …